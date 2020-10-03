SECTIONS
Report: Amazon warehouses that employ robots have 50% more serious injuries than all-human facilities

Company insists high numbers are due to firm encouraging employees to report even minor incidents

Published October 3, 2020
(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A new report reveals that robots working in Amazon fulfillment centers are leading to more injuries among human employees - although the e-commerce giant claims the technology reduces incidents.

Based on internal records from 150 warehouses, serious injuries were 50 percent higher at facilities with robots than those without, according to the Center for Investigative Reporting's news site, Reveal.

There were 14,000 serious injuries in 2019 - a spike of nearly 33 percent from 2015, and nearly double the industry average.

