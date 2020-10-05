U.S. Treasury evidence refutes Biden's debate claim about son's deals

Evidence presented recently by two Senate committees contradicts Joe Biden's insistence during the presidential debate last week that the claim his son Hunter received $3.5 million from a Russian oligarch has been discredited.

During the debate, Trump asked Biden, "Why is it, just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow's wife gave your son three and a half million dollars?"

"Totally discredited," Biden shot back.

Just the News, however, cited evidence compiled by the Senate Finance and Homeland Security committees from the FBI and the Treasury Department in a report released Sept. 23.

TRENDING: MAGA crowd outside Walter Reed surprised with shipment of pizza from mystery buyer

The Treasury Department turned over to the Senate investigators Suspicious Activity Reports that linked Hunter Biden to Elena Baturina, a billionaire and the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

On Feb. 14, 2014, Baturina wired $3.5 million to a Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC bank account for a 'Consultancy Agreement DD12.02.2014."

Rosemont Seneca Thornton is an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden that was incorporated on May 28, 2013, in Wilmington, Delaware. The younger Biden started the company with partner Devon Archer, a former Senate chief of staff to John Kerry.

The payment was made four days before the Maidan revolution in Ukraine successfully ousted the Russia friendly president, Viktor Yanukovych. And it was less than two weeks before Vladimir Putin sent Russian forces to invade Ukraine's Crimea region and annex it.

The Treasury reports, JTN reported, showed 11 more transactions from Baturina to entities tied to Hunter Biden in 2015.

JTN also reported the FBI obtained board minutes as part of an unrelated investigation involving Archer that state Archer told investors in 2014 he had obtained some $200 million from Baturina's real estate operations in London.

"Whatever the case, Joe Biden's outright denial of a financial relationship between his son's company and Baturina flies directly in the face of documentary evidence, which by the way was gathered by federal agencies during the Obama-Biden era," JTN reported.

The Senate report cited the $3.5 million wire transfer from Baturina to Hunter Biden's company. Baturnia's name recently appeared on a U.S. Treasury list of figures tied to the Kremlin who were under consideration for sanctions.

The Senate report warned of "potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals."

The records show some of the transactions are linked to what appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.

The Senate report also noted Hunter Biden's firm received $3.1 million for his service on the board of a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas firm while his father Joe Biden oversaw U.S. policy in Ukraine. The elder Biden is on video boasting that he pressured Ukraine's president to fire the country's top prosecutor, who was investigating the firm, Burisma, at the time.

The report states that the Obama White House knew Hunter Biden's position on the board prevented "the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine."

The investigation also found Burisma's owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, paid a $7 million bribe to prosecutors after Hunter Biden took his seat on the board.

The investigation was conducted by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and the Senate Finance Committee, chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Democrats have claimed the Senate investigation was politically motivated.