Revenge of the Democrats: What's in store for Trump voters

As we march inexorably toward Election Day, keep in mind the Democratic Party no longer has moderates. It's been hijacked by extremists. "2020 is showcasing the Democrats' accelerating descent into a mean-spirited, grudge-filled aggression toward traditional America," observes J. Robert Smith in American Thinker.

Whether Trump wins or loses, we're getting disturbing hints about what the Democrats have in store for anyone who votes for Trump. Consider some examples:

• "Some media liberals urge revenge, payback if Trump loses." "For liberal media people who have agonized over the last four years, you might think the idea of evicting Trump from the White House, and welcoming a Democratic administration, would be enough. But no, more voices are suggesting some sort of national cleansing. Isn't that at odds with Joe Biden's call for uniting the country and returning to some semblance of normalcy?"

• "Governor Gretchen Whitmer: If you're tired of masks and wish you could go back to church, vote for Biden." Michigan's own wanna-be dictator issued her own version of "The beatings will continue until morale improves" by hinting lockdowns will continue unless Biden wins.

• "CEO of Expensify urges customers to vote for Biden or risk civil war over Trump." "David Barrett, the CEO of Expensify, sent an email Thursday to the company's reported ten million customers urging them to vote for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden or risk the possibility of a civil war over President Trump winning reelection."

• "Letters threaten to burn down homes of Trump supporters." "Dear neighbor, You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter. Your address has been added to our database as a target when we attack should Trump not concede the election."

• "U.C. Berkeley prof and former secretary of labor proposes post-election commission to censor and blacklist Trump supporters – and leftists on Twitter salivate over the idea." "He wrote on Twitter over the weekend that 'when this nightmare' – or Trump's presidency – 'is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump's lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.'"

• "Colorado Democratic Party exec calling for VIOLENT STREET WAR and #ArmedRevolution." "In the hour since James O'Keefe and Project Veritas exposed typical 2020 Democrat Kristopher Jacks – a Colorado Democratic party exec and head of his chapter of Democratic partner organization 'Our Revolution' – saying the thing on tape that other Democrats say behind closed doors and in their Senate and House offices, the advocate of violence, stabbings, death and destruction has already shut down his Twitter account."

• "Keith Olbermann: Trump's supporters must be removed from society." "Let us brace ourselves. The task is two-fold. Terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box. And then he, and his enablers, and his supporters and his collaborators … must be prosecuted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it."

• "Former Twitter CEO goes online with threat." "Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I'll happily provide video commentary."

• "Women's Marchers rally for women's rights in Washington DC – then stomp, beat, choke and punch female Trump supporter." "Isabella DeLuca was attacked by multiple Black Lives Matter and Women's March thugs, after she advocated for confirming [Amy] Coney Barrett – another woman – to the Supreme Court. The peaceful protest mob did not appreciate this. So they beat, stomped, choked and punched Isabella to show their support for women."

• "'We're going to make sure Trump leaves': Leftists plan to storm DC after election, ShutDownDC vows to target members of Congress at their homes." "The extremist group is planning to block highways, shut down ports and occupy state capitols if Trump 'tries to steal the election' (i.e., wins it), while also vowing to harass members of Congress at their own homes."

• "'Crossed the line': Pro-Trump homeowners threatened in New Hampshire, Missouri." "Let's call this out for what it really is – domestic terrorism. For more than three years Trump supporters have faced unrelenting attacks. Beaten in the streets. Businesses burned and looted. And now – the left is bringing the fight to our neighborhoods."

• "Microsoft rep threatens to 'slide knife between ribs' of 'a**hole' conservatives." "Fellow Microsoft employees … appeared to endorse Freeman's tweet, asking 'Where do I sign up?'"

• "Kamala Harris vows revenge after Barrett SCOTUS confirmation: 'We won't forget this.'" "Her comments, along with her history of vicious cruelty when she was California's attorney general, are chilling with the possibility that she may soon be occupying the most powerful office on the planet and will have a king-sized ax to grind if she does."

And on and on it goes, threat after threat after threat of political vindictiveness. As the saying goes: Conservatives might disagree with you, but liberals want you dead. No wonder we're seeing headlines about people planning to bug out of the cities before Election Day. No wonder authorities are bracing for chaos in the streets. "The message is clear," observes Melissa Mackenzie in the American Spectator. "Vote for Trump and America will pay."

And of course, if Dems get their way, no one will be able to defend himself. They're salivating at the thought of gun control.

"Despite the fact that leftist protesters and counter-protesters are the ones responsible for the political violence so far in this election cycle," notes James Fite on Liberty Nation, "the media narrative is overwhelmingly that those crazy Trump supporters on the right are a danger to civilization."

"Should we expect the left to unleash a bloody cleansing of its political opponents?" asks independent journalist Leo Hohmann, who adds: "A far-left outfit called Public Service Media Group Inc. has created an online database called Donald Trump Watch that identifies Trump donors and reveals their home addresses, setting them up for attacks by Antifa and BLM-aligned thugs. … [U]sers simply punch in the address of any location in the country and a map will show the name and address of any Trump donor in the area."

Just remember this: Trump supporters are not starting this violence.

But never, ever underestimate their ability to end it.