Riots erupt in Philadelphia, at least 30 cops hurt

(FOX NEWS) -- The fatal police shooting of a black man allegedly armed with a knife in the western side of Philadelphia sparked violent protests overnight, with at least 30 officers reported injured early Tuesday – including one sergeant who was reportedly struck by a pick-up truck.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the Monday afternoon shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace, calling it another example of police officers killing a black man. Demonstrators marched to a city police station while officers lined up behind metal barricades.

The demonstrations quickly turned violent as some protesters were seen throwing objects at officers while at least one police vehicle was set on fire.

