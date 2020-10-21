Rush Limbaugh: Hunter Biden likely wanted laptop to be seen

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday said Hunter Biden may deserve "sympathy," suggesting the son of Joe Biden intended for his laptop with bombshell emails and photographs incriminating both him and his former vice president father to be seen by authorities.

Limbaugh emphasized to his listeners that revelations about Hunter Biden's business deals in China, Ukraine and elsewhere aren't about Hunter Biden, they're about Joe Biden and his sale of political influence for personal gain.

"Hunter Biden may actually be worthy of our sympathy," Limbaugh said.

"Let me ask you a question. In all seriousness, folks. You’re Hunter Biden. You’re the son of the vice president of the United States and a former United States senator. And your father has put you in these various positions that result in you sending him money. You, the son, Hunter Biden, have to send your dad money. That’s the purpose. That’s what your gig is. And you know that it isn’t right.

TRENDING: We're drowning in the lies of the left – here are just 9 of them

"You know that you’re not living your life. ... You’re living your dad’s life. You’re doing what your dad needs you to do except that you’re not 17 or 18 years old, you’re a full-fledged adult. So you got this laptop of yours, and it’s got all this stuff on it. And what do you do? You take it to a repair shop?"

Limbaugh pointed out that Hunter Biden took the computer to a repair shop in Delaware and then didn’t pick it up.

"He left it there for 45 days. Why do that? ‘Cause he wanted it to be seen. He wanted it to be spotted. He wanted what’s happening now to happen. I think he was under a lot of pressure. I think he didn’t want to be doing all of this. There might have been some resentment," he said.

Limbaugh said the Biden family dynamics are unknown.

Did Hunter Biden intend for his laptop to be seen by authorities? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 53% (41 Votes) 47% (36 Votes)

"We don’t know if Hunter had begged to get out of these arrangements," he said. "He’s got Burisma over in Ukraine. He’s being paid mountains of money for things he’s not qualified to do. He’s got this arrangement in China with the same thing. So he takes his computer with all this data on it, all of this incriminating data, and he leaves it at a computer repair shop and signs off on the fact that if he doesn’t pick it up in 45 days he loses possession of it. So my point is that I think exactly what’s happened is what Hunter wanted to happen."

He speculated about Hunter Biden and his frame of mind, citing a report that claimed the younger Biden was "trying to tell us something" and ... "his leaving that laptop might have been a conscious — could have been an unconscious, deliberate act."

Limbaugh asked: "Could this have been a way of turning on his father without actually turning on his father? I don’t know. I know that this guy, Joe Biden, has a very volcanic temper."

Just the News reported Wednesday that Joe Biden has dimissed the reports as "garbage" from "Trump's henchman."

"It's a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family," Joe Biden said in an interview with WISN.

No one, however, from Biden's campaign has said the emails are not authentic.