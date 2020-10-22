Rush Limbaugh's priceless legacy

Talk-radio superstar Rush Hudson Limbaugh III continues to unite, enlighten and inspire American conservatives as he has done nationwide since August 1988.

For a third of a century, Rush has been the clarion voice on the airwaves that rallies Republicans around traditional American values, shows that conservatives are not alone but a majority, and helps elect generations of lawmakers and presidents.

"The reason talk radio is mostly conservative and libertarian," said pioneering talk-radio host Barry Farber, "is because talk radio is the place where anyone can call in and have their say without being censored. You won't be allowed to speak freely in the New York Times or on MSNBC if you have traditional values."

Last Wednesday, tens of millions again tuned to their voice, Rush, to hear his passionate explanation of why President Donald Trump will win reelection on Nov. 3, if the vote is honest. His words were powerful, his mind sharp, but a painful health challenge seemed to add special concern to his message.

As Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller says, this election pits patriotism against globalism, and working-class Americans against an international ruling elite loyal only to its own power and self-aggrandizement.

Having fought lifelong for America's founding ideals, Rush must find it discouraging to realize that the opposition in this election is not solely the Democratic Party, hijacked by radical leftists.

Opposing President Trump are also self-serving "New World Order" Republican turncoats, including those of the Lincoln Project, who have pocketed millions by backstabbing this non-politician president who outsmarted them. One Lincoln Project founder signed a deal to receive $300,000 for a few months' consultation with the same Russians who gave Hillary Clinton $145 million for 20% of America's uranium; this "noble" never-Trump loser canceled his shameful deal only after journalists reported it.

But of the jackals circling lion Trump, the worst come from deep state institutions conservatives grew up respecting. When politicized FBI officials spy on Republicans to benefit Democrats, exploit what they know are fake documents paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, and collude with Democrats and their left-wing media comrades in a coup d'etat to overthrow our duly elected president, our government's integrity seems damaged beyond repair.

"Our Constitution was written for a moral and religious people," said John Adams. "It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

Are we still a moral, religious people? Or do too many now worship power, mammon and Marx? Has Joe Biden sold his soul and country for $1.5 billion from Communist China, one of his many self-enriching betrayals that stink of corruption? Why does the Establishment conceal Biden's potential criminality?

Biden and the Democratic Party have made clear that they intend to pack the Supreme Court and U.S. Senate with leftists to make their power and anti-American ideology permanent. The Third World definition of democracy is "One man, one vote, one time." If they win on Nov. 3, America's democratic republic will die.

Or maybe Rush will ride to the rescue once again, uniting and uplifting patriotic Americans.

"I've never been a conformist. I was hugely rebellious," said the bright-eyed conservative. "I hated school because it's what everybody else had to do. I hated being locked up from the second grade on in a room. … The guy on the radio's having fun!"

In 1951 in Missouri, America's heartland, Rush was born into an influential lawyer family. The paternal grandfather after whom he was named was U.S. ambassador to India under President Dwight Eisenhower. Another close relative served on Missouri's Supreme Court and then as U.S. District Judge for Eastern Missouri.

But Rush always loved radio, beginning at age 9 with his own toy short-distance transmitter. In high school he hosted a local show on KGMO, co-owned by his father. Later, at another station, he would do a passionate show and then sit quietly in a corner for hours after the "On Air" sign turned off. He strove for his American dream, and with enormous effort and talent made it come true.

"We need people free with liberty," Rush has said. "We need people pursuing – providing for themselves." This is how America became the most successful experiment in unifying people from the whole world around individual freedom of enterprise, of faith, of ideals and dreams.

Rush has done more than articulate American conservatism. "Rebellious" Rush lives it, much like our revolutionary Founding Fathers, and his legacy keeps us on the right path. And, he also has fun!

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.