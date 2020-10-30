S.F. D.A. Chesa Boudin surveys crime victims on how to make life easier for criminals

(AMERICAN THINKER) Chesa Boudin, the radical left-wing San Francisco district attorney on whose watch San Francisco has become a crime-infested Caracas-like hellhole, is starting to draw criticism from crime victims for his unwillingness to prosecute crimes. Adding insult to injury, he's now using them as fodder for a survey on how to make their attackers' lives better.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, in a column by Heather Knight that ran on Oct. 17 (why the heck wasn't this reported as straight news?):

The survey asked them to rank the district attorney's top five priorities by importance. But the options did not include prosecuting violent crimes or ensuring public safety, which many residents would rank as the top priorities of the city's chief prosecutor.

And the reward for filling out answers about the crime committed against you?

