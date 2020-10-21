Schumer continues campaign to shut down Senate

(FOX NEWS) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer again temporarily commandeered Senate proceedings on Tuesday, forcing votes to halt consideration of a $500 billion Republican-backed coronavirus stimulus bill and to shut down the Senate until after the election.

Schumer, D-N.Y., cited his objections to what he called Republicans' "stunt" on coronavirus stimulus and "illicit process" to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the presidential election. This is despite Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., calling the Barrett hearing "one of the best Senate hearings that I've participated in."

The minority leader, who typically does not take control of the Senate floor in the way he did Tuesday per Senate tradition, has said that he will not allow "regular order" in the Senate because of the way Republicans are handling the Barrett confirmation with what he says is "no respect for the institution."

