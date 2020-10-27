SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

Schumer threatens GOP for confirming Barrett

'May regret this for a lot longer than they think'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 27, 2020 at 8:51am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Shortly after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Democrats warned Republicans that they would regret their decision to hold a vote so closely to an election.

"The Republican majority is lighting its credibility on fire ... The next time the American people give Democrats a majority in this chamber, you will have forfeited the right to tell us how to run that majority," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said during a floor speech Monday.

"My colleagues may regret this for a lot longer than they think," he added.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×