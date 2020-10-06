Seattle media requires obeyance to Democrats

(NOQ REPORT) – A journalist who works for a Fox affiliate in Seattle has spoken out against local media rejecting her as a journalist based solely on her unwillingness to bow to the leftist narrative of the Democrat Party.

Brandi Kruse, host of The Divide, has been one of the few outspoken journalists in far-left Seattle to question the efficacy of Democratic policies in the city. She has become a local media celebrity with her unflinching reporting, even getting physically attacked while trying to cover "The CHOP" in Seattle. But she is not treated properly by her peers because of her unwillingness to toe the party line, speaking out against socialist darling and city council member Kshama Sawant on multiple occasions.

She expressed her frustration with local media on social media, noting that most journalists in the area spend the vast majority of their political efforts condemning Republicans while covering up any wrongdoing by Democrats.

