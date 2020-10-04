SECTIONS
Seattle rioters arrested after throwing explosives at officers, businesses

Gathering declared 'unlawful assembly,' 16 taken into custody

October 4, 2020
(BREITBART) Rioters in Seattle were arrested Saturday night after breaking glass and allegedly throwing an explosive at police officers.

Q13 reports that the would-be rioters “gathered around Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill around 9 p.m.,” then things escalated and they began destroying property.

Fox News reports that the rioters broke the window of a Starbucks coffee shop, spray-painted buildings, and allegedly threw explosives twice. They allegedly threw one explosive in the Starbucks then the other at police officers.

One of their spay painted messages said, “Save a Life, Hang a Cop.”

