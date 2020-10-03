See NFL star's emotional tribute to his father

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey became emotional in a news conference Thursday when he described the impact of his father on his life.

After signing a $98.75 million extension, he thanked key members of the Ravens and his high school coaches for their confidence in him over the years.

"Thank God, for sure," he said, "I wouldn't be here without him. And thank God for my family."

Humphrey said that in his upbringing, anytime he needed "somebody to lean on, I had an older brother, older sister, and a mom and a dad" that kept him "aligned."

"Honestly, my dad," he said as be began choking up, "my dad's kept me in line.

"Since I was young, I told my dad I wanted to play in the NFL, and he never really let me slip."

Humphrey said that when he would "get in trouble here and there, my dad never kept his foot off of me," instilling discipline, even though it wasn't always well received.

"As I grew older I was able to understand so much to why he did those things," he said.

"My dad has been so much more than a father. He coached me as a kid. He's actually been my everything for me, along with my mom, and so, I really thank him a lot for what he's done," said Humphrey.

"I know he'll continue to be a great father to me, and hopefully one day I'll get a family and I can treat my sons and daughters the way my dad has treated me and my brothers and sisters."