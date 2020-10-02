Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for COVID-19

(KUTV) Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the White House earlier this week, and President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump also tested positive.

He posted a statement on Twitter:

Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for COVID-19. Unlike the test I look just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days.

Read the full story ›