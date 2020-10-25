SECTIONS
Senate advances Amy Coney Barrett nomination, with confirmation expected Monday

McConnell touted the vote as an 'important contribution to the future of this country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 25, 2020 at 5:35pm
(CNBC) Senate Republicans on Sunday advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, clearing one of the final hurdles of the 48-year-old nominee’s confirmation process.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate on Monday.

Sunday’s procedural vote divided 51-48 largely along party lines. Two Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, sided with Democrats.

