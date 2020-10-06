Senate Judiciary Hearing for Amy Coney Barrett to take place Oct 12-15

(ZEROHEDGE) – With Democrats unhappy, to say the least, that Mitch McConnell is pushing through the nomination process of Amy Coney Barrett despite two Republican members on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, testing positive to coronavirus, late on Monday Committee spokeswoman Taylor Reidy tweeted that the dates for Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination hearing have been set, and will start one week from today, Monday, Oct. 12 at 9am and continue through Thursday, Oct. 15.

Despite continued resistance by Democrats, Republican officials said they had no doubt that senators would find a way to muscle through the nomination over Democrats’ protests. Even so, Republicans cannot afford to have many members sidelined by illness, which could provide Democrats an opportunity to stall the proceedings. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have already raised objections to moving ahead before the election, reducing the wiggle room in the 53-47 Republican majority.

Read the full story ›