Senator actually goes there: Asks Barrett if she ever sexually assaulted anyone

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono grilled Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday about whether she had ever sexually assaulted someone.

After she became an adult, that is.

A blogger at the Twitter aggregating news site Twitchy said Hirono apparently is "not going back into Barrett's high school days as they did with Brett Kavanaugh."

The Daily Caller posted Hirono's grilling online:

Sen. Mazie Hirono asks ACB "since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?" pic.twitter.com/6JgLkoIXIF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2020

Hirono said she asks every nominee to a federal appointment the same thing.

"Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?"

Second question: "Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement" on those issues?

Barrett: "No" and "No."

Political commentator and Bongino Report creator Dan Bongino called Hirono one of "the dumbest members to ever sit in the US Capitol. Ever."

Another Twitter user pointed out Barrett already has been vetted twice by the FBI.