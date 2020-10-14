SECTIONS
Senator actually goes there: Asks Barrett if she ever sexually assaulted anyone

Gets blasted as one of 'the dumbest members to ever sit in the U.S. Capitol'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published October 13, 2020 at 8:23pm
Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26, 2020 (C-SPAN video screenshot)

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono grilled Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday about whether she had ever sexually assaulted someone.

After she became an adult, that is.

A blogger at the Twitter aggregating news site Twitchy said Hirono apparently is "not going back into Barrett's high school days as they did with Brett Kavanaugh."

The Daily Caller posted Hirono's grilling online:

Hirono said she asks every nominee to a federal appointment the same thing.

"Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?"

Is asking Supreme Court nominees about their sexual-assault history appropriate?

Second question: "Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement" on those issues?

Barrett: "No" and "No."

Political commentator and Bongino Report creator Dan Bongino called Hirono one of "the dumbest members to ever sit in the US Capitol. Ever."

Another Twitter user pointed out Barrett already has been vetted twice by the FBI.

