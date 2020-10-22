Senators to Secret Service: Are you hiding records on Hunter Biden?

Secret Service records appear to verify documents indicating conflicts of interest regarding former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and other member of the Biden family, according to leading Senate Republicans.

Investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson reported Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have written to the director of the Secret Service, questioning representations the agency made to them regarding its protective detail for Hunter Biden.

Attkisson explained that if Hunter Biden "was receiving Secret Service protection after the date the Secret Service represented to the senators the detail had ended, it implies the Secret Service may have withheld relevant documents about its travels with Hunter Biden from the senators."

The senators have given the Secret Service a week to explain the apparent discrepancies and are asking for the allegedly missing records.

The senators point out that a recently published email chain describes Secret Service arrangements for Hunter Biden's travel to Europe in August 2015, which was after his protection was to have ended.

"In a late July 2015 email chain, Mr. Pozharskyi, Mr. Biden, and Rosemont Seneca employees Katie Dodge and Joan Mayer allegedly discussed plans for Mr. Biden to travel to Europe between August 2, 2015, and August 6, 2015. In that email chain, Ms. Mayer asked Mr. Pozharskyi, 'Secret Service is wondering how many seats would be available for them on the charter flight from Paris to Norway? They would prefer 2 if that is at all possible.' Mr. Pozharskyi responded, 'We can definitely make room for 2 SS agents on board, no problem at all.' Two days later, Ms. Mayer wrote, 'Are the tickets booked? SS needs Hunters's [sic] seat numbers as well,'" the letter said.

"Based on this email chain, it appears that USSS was planning to travel with Mr. Biden in August 2015, which would have been well after the USSS reported to the Committees that Mr. Biden ended his protection."

Attkisson reports the letter to Secret Service Director James Murray said that previously obtained records appear to verify "newly public emails about Hunter Biden's controversial dealings with and payments from foreign businesspeople."

For example, the report noted: