Sick: Profs cheer Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

(CAMPUS REFORM) After President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, professors from around the country took to social media to celebrate.

On Thursday, counselor to the president Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. Shortly afterward, Trump announced that he and Melania had also received a positive test result.

Upon hearing this news, University of Michigan economics professor Susan Dynarski stated that she had “been an atheist for nearly 40 years, but perhaps there is a God.”

