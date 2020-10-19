Sitting not always unhealthy: Exercising brain while seated can be good

(STUDY FINDS) -- FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Sitting is often called “the new smoking” by those who promote being physically active all day. While an active lifestyle may be good for the body, a study finds taking a seat can help your brain — if it’s being exercised. A researcher at Colorado State University says older adults who sit more and stimulate their brains with mental tasks perform better on cognitive tests than their more active peers.

Aga Burzynska, an assistant professor in the CSU Department of Human Development and Family Studies, says regular exercise helps people of all ages feel better and reduces the risk of various chronic illnesses. For older adults however, a sedentary lifestyle isn’t always done by choice.

While the study finds moderate-to-vigorous activity can help seniors with their speed and memory, Burzynska finds those who spend more time sitting down have stronger vocabulary and reasoning skills.

