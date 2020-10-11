SECTIONS
Education
Smithsonian 'Girlhood' exhibition features transgender Jazz Jennings, Margaret Sanger

Fails to mention Planned Parenthood founder's views on blacks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 10, 2020 at 8:02pm
(BREITBART) A new exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution (SI) titled “Girlhood (It’s Complicated)” features Jazz Jennings, a male who identifies as a female, and Margaret Sanger, whom SI describes as a “complicated” figure.

The exhibition, which opened Friday at the National Museum of American History, intends to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage “by exploring the concept of girlhood in the United States.”

SI states it also wants to show how girls have changed history, specifically in five areas: politics, education, work, health, and fashion.

Read the full story ›

