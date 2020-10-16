SECTIONS
South African town braces for racial violence over farm killing

Hundreds of armed black protesters face off with white farmers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2020 at 10:41am
(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A South African town was bracing for racial violence today as black protesters armed with golf clubs and cricket bats faced off with white farmers in pick-up trucks outside a court where two black men are accused of killing a farmer.

The killing of Brendin Horner has led to riots in the town of Senekal where white protesters stormed the courthouse, fired shots and set fire to a police car last week.

Today, hundreds of black protesters linked to the Economic Freedom Fighters movement - which supports redistributing land from white people - gathered outside the courthouse with some hurling rocks despite efforts to keep calm.

