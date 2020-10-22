Stocks close higher after Pelosi points to progress on coronavirus stimulus talks

(CNBC) – Stocks rose on Thursday as traders weighed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s latest remarks on the U.S. fiscal stimulus negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 154 points higher, or 0.6%, after falling 170 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.2%.

Banks led the gains on Thursday as the 10-year Treasury yield hit a four-month high. JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley popped 3.5% and 2.7%, respectively. Citigroup advanced 2.2%.

