Stocks close lower for a 2nd day amid coronavirus-aid uncertainty

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday after comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dampened expectations of a coronavirus stimulus deal being reached before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 87 points, or 0.3%. Earlier in the day, the Dow fell more than 200 points. The S&P 500 traded 0.4% lower and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.5%.

Mnuchin said around midday that getting a deal done before the election would be difficult, adding that both sides were still far apart on certain issues. He also noted, however, that Democrats and Republicans are making progress in some areas.

