Stocks fall following Trump's positive virus test

(CNBC) U.S. stocks fell on Friday after President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis fueled concerns about the election and a worsening pandemic.

Major averages clawed back some of the steep losses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled aid for the airline industry could be coming soon, perhaps even as part of a much-anticipated broad relief bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 134 points lower after dropping 430 points at its session low. The S&P 500 slid 0.7% after falling as much as 1.7%. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.8%.

