Student newspaper lets everyone know the making of a Molotov cocktail

(CAMPUS REFORM) -- The student newspaper at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee posted an opinion-editorial containing instructions on how to make and use a Molotov cocktail.

The editor-in-chief of the UWM Post, Adam Kelnhofer, wrote an op-ed on June 14 going over the history of the Molotov cocktail after protests broke out in Milwaukee following the death of George Floyd. The op-ed included instructions on how to "make a Molotov cocktail."

After going over the history of Molotov cocktails and how they have been used in protests "against tyrannical governments around the world," Kelnhofer says that while he does not "condone violence," he supports individuals protecting themselves through "whatever means necessary."

