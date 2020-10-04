SECTIONS
World
P Share Print

Sudanese government official: 'We need ties with Israel'

'We don’t have a border with the Palestinians'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2020 at 1:41pm
P Share Print

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Sudan has a strategic interest in establishing relations with Israel, said senior Sudanese government official Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo to local Sudanese media on Friday.

“Israel is developed. The entire world works with Israel. For development, for agriculture — we need Israel,” Dagalo, who is Sudan’s deputy head of state, told Juba24 News.

Israel Hayom reported that Dagalo said to reporters, “It is in Sudan’s interest to establish relations with Israel. Our removal from the list of countries that support terror hinges on it.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×