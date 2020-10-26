Superb U.S. Senate candidates who need your vote

My wife, Gena, and I were so impressed with the moderator of this last presidential debate: Kristen Welker. Mrs. Welker, an NBC News correspondent, showed the poise and professionalism that should be the model for all future moderators.

The Hill reported, "Welker, the first Black woman to moderate a presidential debate since 1992, was roundly applauded for her performance on Thursday night – in which Welker proved adept at pacing, keeping the candidates from straying off topic, and perhaps most importantly, fact checking in real time."

Whoever you think won the last presidential debate, a clear winner was also Mrs. Welker.

Speaking of elections, we're coming up on one of the biggest in our lifetime. Everything is on the line. But while the presidential election is garnishing most of the media's attention, there is an almost equally important contest for control of the U.S. Senate. Senate Republicans only hold a three-seat majority and could lose control of the chamber next year.

As The Guardian summarized: "Even if Biden defeats Trump, he will be unable to pass legislation on key issues such as health care, immigration and climate change unless the Democrats simultaneously seize the Senate, where the Republicansnow have a 47-53 majority."

There are 10 seats in particular that could easily flip the Senate to the Democrats if voters don't prevent it. That is why I endorse and urge everyone's vote for the following impeccable leaders and stellar principled politicians for the U.S. Senate, in alphabetical order according to state:

Alabama's Tommy Tuberville

Arizona's Martha McSally

Colorado's Cory Gardner

Georgia's David Perdue

Iowa's Joni Ernst

Kentucky's Mitch McConnell

Maine's Susan Collins

Michigan's John James

Minnesota's Jason Lewis

Montana's Steve Daines

North Carolina's Thom Tillis

South Carolina's Lindsey Graham

Texas' John Cornyn

For all other states, candidates and issues, I recommend checking out the Family Research Council's Voter Guides.

The fight for the U.S. Senate is very close, maybe closer than it has ever been, which is why you need to share this column with others to educate and encourage all your friends and family to vote. Again, the Guardian explained this volatile and teetering political arena: "The number of additional seats the Democrats need to win for a voting majority depends on who wins the White House, since any Senate tie of 50-50 is broken by the sitting vice-president. If Trump wins re-election, the Democrats probably need three states, in addition to Arizona and Colorado, for the majority; if Biden wins, the Democrats probably need only two more."

John Adams, our second president, couldn't have said it better: "We electors have an important constitutional power placed in our hands; we have a check upon two branches of the legislature … the power I mean of electing at stated periods [each] branch. … It becomes necessary to every [citizen] then, to be in some degree a statesman, and to examine and judge for himself of the tendency of political principles and measures. Let us examine, then, with a sober, a manly … and a Christian spirit; let us neglect all party [loyalty] and advert to facts; let us believe no man to be infallible or impeccable in government any more than in religion; take no man's word against evidence, nor implicitly adopt the sentiments of others who may be deceived themselves, or may be interested in deceiving us."

Alexander Hamilton, chief of staff to Gen. George Washington, one of the greatest advocates of the U.S. Constitution, founder of the first American political party and our nation's financial system, wrote: "A share in the sovereignty of the state, which is exercised by the citizens at large, in voting at elections is one of the most important rights of the subject, and in a republic ought to stand foremost in the estimation of the law."

In just one week, America faces an epic election with both the presidency and the U.S. Senate up for grabs in a very tight race. The choice will come down to "We the people." Our unique constitutional republic gives us the honor, privilege and power to elect our leaders. Deploy your powerful vote! Whatever your plans for Tues., Nov. 3, please vote and in so doing secure America's prosperity, peace and perpetuity for decades to come!