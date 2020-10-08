Survey finds 1 out of 5 Americans could be out of money by Election Day

(USA TODAY) – Another stimulus package appears to be on hold until after the presidential election, threatening to delay urgently needed unemployment aid and a second round of $1,200 direct payments by at least a month.

That would affect millions of out-of-work Americans who are struggling financially following a wave of job losses in the coronavirus recession, especially those in hard-hit industries like travel and hospitality who are relying on another stimulus check to make ends meet, experts say.

In fact, nearly one-quarter of U.S. consumers say they have less than three weeks of financial runway before they run out of cash, according to a weekly survey on Americans' finances by consumer finance company Credit Karma. With just four weeks until the election, 1 in 5 Americans could be out of money by Election Day, the data shows.

