Taiwan buying U.S. missiles, making plans to repel Chinese invasion

(NEW AMERICAN) – The people of the Republic of China on Taiwan live with the constant realization that the military forces of mainland Communist China may someday invade their island nation. Taiwan’s military, therefore, is stockpiling U.S. missiles as part of a strategy to repel any invasion of their country by mainland Chinese forces.

The communist government on the mainland has never recognized the ROC as an independent country, and claims that Taiwan is part of its territory. In a July 2019 report, Fox News cited one of many statements made by Chinese Communist officials that they would not rule out the use of force in an effort to reunite Taiwan with the mainland.

Given such voiced or implied threats made by the communist giant that lies only 80 miles across the Taiwan Strait, it is only prudent that Taiwan’s military has made preparations to repel any such invasion. An October 26 article in Forbes outlined the details of Taiwan’s buildup of defensive weapons.

Read the full story ›