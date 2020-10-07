Ted Cruz says Supreme Court chief justice 'despises' the president

Many of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts decisions can be explained by the fact that he "despises" President Trump, contends Sen. Cruz, R-Texas.

"I think it is personal. It is difficult to come up with two human beings more antithetical than John Roberts and Donald Trump, in every respect," said Cruz in an interview with David Brody for his program "The Water Cooler."

Cruz, discussing his new book "One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History," said Roberts "has become the new Sandra Day O'Connor."

Vice President Mike Pence recently said Roberts has been a "disappointment" to conservative voters.

However, Roberts' votes could become less important for conservatives in the future, as the Senate is expected to vote in the coming weeks on President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

She would fill the seat previously held by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the anchor of the court's left.

Barrett would ensure the court has a 5-4 conservative majority, even without Roberts.