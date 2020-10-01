Texas colleges spent $45 million on diversity in one year

(CAMPUS REFORM) – A recent report reveals that Texas schools spent a combined total of $45 million on diversity efforts in the last fiscal year alone.

According to a report from The Texan, diversity efforts at Texas institutions of higher education range from a $500 clothing supply facility for transgender individuals to the $200,000 Galerstein Gender Center at the University of Texas-Dallas. The center was created "because gender equality has not been reached nationally or globally," according to the university website.

Its upcoming events include a virtual event titled "Q-TEA: Racism within the Dallas LGBT+ Community."

Read the full story ›