Texas girl, 17, breaks Guinness record for world's longest legs

(FOX NEWS) -- No pulling legs — this teen’s got the world’s longest gams.

Maci Currin has sashayed into history as the new record holder for the world's longest female legs and longest legs on a teenager, Guinness World Records reports.

The 17-year-old from Cedar Park, Texas, is 6 feet, 10 inches, and the record-keeping authority announced her titles this week. According to Guinness, Currin’s right leg measures 52.874 inches, while her left leg is slightly longer at 53.255 inches.

