There'll be no return to post-election normalcy this time

Every four years in the fall, a common exclamation from Americans everywhere is "I can't wait for this election to be over!" People want daily life to get back to normal, to watch television without nonstop political ads and go to the mailbox without having to pick through a stack of political direct mail.

Donald Trump's 2016 election sent shock waves through the political and media establishment, who then forced the country to endure a furious, nonstop campaign of destruction against the Trump administration and everyone associated with it. The media, Democrats and the never-Trump wing of the Republican Party's 24/7 news cycle of breathless outrage and fake news has transformed every day of the past four years into a nonstop, rage-fueled political campaign. While the political advertisements are scheduled to stop after Election Day, many Americans are resigned to the realization that there will likely be no chance to catch our breath after Nov. 3. Democrats have set the table to drag out the election as long as possible in the event Joe Biden does not win on Election Day, in a more formal and coordinated version of their relentless attacks over the past four years.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court's 4-4 deadlock allowed a Pennsylvania ruling to stand that effectively gives Democrats three days after the election to come up with sufficient ballots to flip the result to Joe Biden in the event he loses on Election Day. Pennsylvania is one of the largest electoral prizes, with the winner earning 20 electoral votes. President Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by slightly more than 1%, so Democrats see the state as key to overcoming their electoral shortfall despite winning the popular vote by getting overwhelming margins in states like California and New York.

Democrats have also repeatedly telegraphed their plan to deny a Trump victory, regardless of the election outcome. I previously wrote in this column at WND of Democrats and never-Trump Republicans conducting a wargaming session this summer where they worked through scenarios of potential election outcomes. The anti-Trump meeting was noteworthy because John Podesta, standing in for Biden, and others explored options for refusing to concede defeat and attacking the Electoral College by bringing pressure on states to switch Electors, having the House of Representatives refuse to certify the Electoral College vote and even having Democratic states secede from the U.S. rather than accept another Trump victory.

This wargaming session was followed by a Hillary Clinton interview in August in which she publicly warned Biden to "not concede under any circumstances" and that Democrats have "got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that." This lines up with the position of Democrat favorite Stacey Abrams, who still refuses to concede her 2018 defeat in the Georgia governor's race despite losing by over 50,000 votes. In spite of these high-profile Democratic discussions of refusing to accept defeat no matter what the voters say, nobody in media will broach the topic with Joe Biden, even as they relentlessly harangue President Trump to admit he will concede defeat if he loses.

TRENDING: Joy Behar tries to dox Trump fan on national television

To add to the confusion, Democrats have promoted every conceivable new way to vote. Not only do the tangled web of mail-in ballots, ever-expanding in-person voting, legal challenges to voter ID laws, automated ballot generation and nonstop complaints of "voter suppression" help Democrats create confusion, they provide exponentially more opportunities to cheat. An argument could be made that America is at a place where we need a return to paper ballots, voting only on Election Day and absentee voting strictly limited (i.e. military and civilians working abroad or people confined to health care facilities). It also makes sense to follow the practices used in other nations where a standardized voter identification is required to vote in national elections. To discourage multiple votes, we can require voters to dip their fingers in indelible ink after casting their ballot.

Will we get a break from politics after Election Day? Probably not. Democrats have promised they will either win or create chaos until they find a way to overturn the election results. Essentially, their plan is simply to continue what they have been doing all year. From their impeachment fiasco to the coronavirus shutdowns, lockdowns and riots, Democrats can be expected to maintain their outrage at a fever pitch after the election in the event of another Trump victory. We can also expect a continuation of the wild accusations President Trump and his supporters somehow stopped people from voting (remember the absurd accusations Republicans were stealing mailboxes, accompanied by pictures of stacks of old mailboxes at a contractor who refurbishes and repaints them for the U.S. Postal Service?). In addition, the Biden campaign announced it has assembled an "unprecedented army of attorneys" to join former Obama official Eric Holder in using the courts to contest election results across America. The prospect of renewed or increased rioting by Antifa street fighters can be expected, too.

Democrats and major media are working every angle to add complication and confusion to the election to give Democrats a chance to delay, stall or delegitimize the outcome if they lose. If Democrats win, many have called for vengeance against President Trump and his supporters. Unfortunately, a post-election return to normalcy will not happen.