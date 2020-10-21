Topless teen-girl photos on 'Biden' laptop? Delaware police reportedly investigating

President Trump's private lawyer Rudy Giuliani has asked police in Delaware to investigate the laptop computer that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden because it "contained evidence of possible child endangerment" amid reports of photos of a 14-year-old girl suggestively posing with Biden.

The former U.S. attorney and New York City Mayor told Just the News he was accompanied by former New York Police Department commissioner Bernard Kerik when he delivered photographs and text messages to the New Castle County Police Department.

"I told them other details about what appears to be an inappropriate sexual relationship," he said in an interview. "They told me it would be investigated."

A senior federal law-enforcement official told Just the News the FBI is in possession of the laptop. Democrats have claimed it's part of a Russian disinformation campaign, but the bureau concurs with the assessment of Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that there is no evidence of any Russian involvement.

TRENDING: Joy Behar tries to dox Trump fan on national television

Giuliani told JTN that what he saw on the computer raised concern "for the welfare of a minor girl."

Revolver News is reporting: "A source close to the matter, though, who claims to have seen the images on Hunter's laptop, told Revolver that about one-third of the images are of the same underage girl. Some of the images are topless, while in others she is shown in suggestive positions with Hunter himself."

The laptop was turned over to the FBI by the owner of a repair after it went unclaimed and he saw evidence on its hard drive that raised concerns. The shop owner kept a copy of the drive and sent it to Giuliani after he did not hear anything from the FBI for months.

Does the Hunter Biden laptop scandal matter in the presidential election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (412 Votes) 2% (9 Votes)

Giuliani said there are many texts he gave to Delaware authorities "that point out that family was concerned about the safety of the child."

"I will tell you the evidence I gave them states it was reported to Joe Biden. What did he do about it?"

Kerik said the laptop content "raises serious questions as to Joe Biden‘s national security vulnerability."

State law in Delaware requires those in positions of authority or anyone "who knows or in good faith suspects child abuse" to report it.

The laptop and its contents first were reported by the New York Post one week ago, beginning with a story on a purported Hunter Biden email countering Joe Biden's claim that he was unaware of his son's lucrative business deals in Ukraine and China while he was vice president.