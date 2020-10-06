Transgender elections judge facing charges of tampering

An transgendered elections judge in Pennsylvania is facing two counts of tampering with election ballots, including prying into ballots and altering entries.

Jim Martin, district attorney for Lehigh County, announced the charges against Everett "Erika" Bickford, a man who now identifies as a woman, in Allentown's 3rd Ward, The Morning Call newspaper reported

The dispute involves the primary race for state representative between Enid Santiago and Peter Schweyer.

Bickford admitted to having "darkened voters' bubbles" several dozen times, as well as trimming the jagged edges of ballots so they would run through a machine.

TRENDING: 'Top-secret' email to Comey, McCabe sent just hours before Trump inaugurated

Bickford was not charged with changing votes.

Martin said detectives examined all of the ballots and found no evidence of erasure marks, whiteout, or any other indications of a double vote.

Santiago has alleged Bickford's actions "stole" the results for Schweyer, who won the primary by just 55 votes.

Bickford, 69, said he will plead not guilty and doesn't plan to quit.

Could this judge's actions "steal" the election for the primary race for state representative? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 83% (5 Votes) 17% (1 Votes)

Santiago is pursuing a write-in campaign against Schweyer.

The results of the election are being audited.