SECTIONS
U.S.URBAN DISTURBANCE
P Share Print

More trash, homeless camping as Portland performs fewer sweeps

City focusing on trash, debris, human waste on private property

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2020 at 3:33pm
P Share Print

(KPTV) – If you feel like you've seen an increase in homeless camping and trash around the City of Portland, you're not alone.

Mayor Wheeler's office says the COVID-19 pandemic in Portland has forced more people in the streets as they've lost their jobs, with homeless camps becoming more established as fewer sweeps are performed.

City of Portland staff say on average, they remove 550,000 pounds of trash and debris from various camps around the city, working 7 days a week to pick up garbage and bio hazards.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Portland mayor losing in re-election bid to Antifa opponent
More trash, homeless camping as Portland performs fewer sweeps
Turkey’s EU membership bid evaporating
Russiagate perpetrators 'got away with it'
Puerto Rico governor endorses Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×