Trump administration bars Communist Party members from immigrating to U.S.

(NTD NEWS) The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday published a policy alert about banning members of the communist party or any other totalitarian party from getting an immigrant visa.

“In general, unless otherwise exempt, any intending immigrant who is a member or affiliate of the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party (or subdivision or affiliate), domestic or foreign, is inadmissible to the United States,” USCIS said in a policy alert (pdf).

People with membership or affiliation with the communist party or other totalitarian parties are inconsistent and incompatible with the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America, which includes pledging to “support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States,” the agency said in a statement.

