Why Trump is gaining minority voters

One of my biggest pet peeves about modern liberalism is its position toward blacks, Latinos, Asians and other non-white Americans. Attitudes range from contempt to patronizing to condescending, all while mouthing platitudes of tolerance and diversity.

Modern progressive attitudes are the direct opposite of what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hoped – a society where people are judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. Today, people are judged by the color of their skin, and the content of their character is dismissed as unimportant. That's why "All Lives Matter" has become hate speech.

The left wants minority voters to believe they are helpless and can only passively wait for assistance by progressive government programs, which do little but perpetuate the cycle of poverty without ever doing anything to break it.

Then Trump came along, and he worked to shove government out of the way and to allow people of all racial backgrounds to become independent and self-sufficient. Grateful citizens seized these opportunities in droves. The horror!

Black and Latino unemployment plummeted during Trump's first term. Home ownership rose. As a result, the president's polling numbers among minority voters is inexorably climbing. Black civil rights attorney (and lifelong Democrat) Leo Terrell admits Trump has done more for blacks in three years than Obama did in eight (he'll be voting for Trump in November).

Consider what these Haitian immigrants said protesting outside the Democratic National Convention (after slamming the Clintons as crooks for stealing earthquake relief money): "The media is portraying Donald Trump as a racist against immigrants. He's not against immigrants. He's against the criminal who's coming in here, committing crimes. He's not against Muslims, he's against terrorists. The Clintons and the Democrats – all they're doing is entertaining those criminals. … All the Clintons are doing is more jail, more projects, more welfare. We need opportunities, just like anybody else. They pretend to like us. They've been deceiving us. It's time for us to wake up. … When you compare the Clintons with Donald Trump, it's night and day. Night and day. Donald Trump is a businessman. He's going to bring opportunities for everybody. He's going to be the president for all Americans."

This is just one of thousands of testimonials from grateful people of every color, creed, and background, praising Trump for supporting and upholding what America is meant to be: a land of opportunity for anyone and everyone who works hard and obeys its laws.

This is driving the left nuts. Historically, the Democratic Party has taken minority voters for granted until the Orange Man came along and shook things up. How dare these people try to move off the plantation!

Compounding this growing surge of support from minority voters is the unbelievable gaffes the Biden campaign and its supporters are making.

Will President Trump increase his percentage of the black vote this time around?

The most infamous is Biden's "you ain't black" comment on a nationally syndicated radio show: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." (In a brilliant marketing move, the Trump campaign started selling #YouAin'tBlack T-shirts within hours of the interview.)

Or how about this doozy in which a far-left group entitled "Get Your Booty to the Poll" released a raunchy PSA video to encourage blacks to vote for Joe Biden? It featured strippers and pole dancers bumping and grinding, with one woman's "booty" decorated with the words "vote-vote." "This," observed Gateway Pundit, "is cuz liberals think blacks only want stripper ads. … This is a new low for the American left."

Or how about backward, repulsive leftists accusing a transracial adoptive mom of being a racist misogynist?

Or the cringe-worthy time Biden played the song "Despacito" at an event in Florida to rally Latino support? The song's lyrics (translated) include the phrase "I want to breathe on your neck slowly. … Let me whisper in your ear." Considering the sexual accusations against Creepy Joe over the years, this was a devastatingly poor choice of music. "[T]he worst thing Biden's ever done has to be playing 'Despacito' for a Hispanic audience," noted Andrea Widburg in American Thinker. "It was … a pander so blatant and crude that one hopes the audience was offended. And finally, because it is such an over-the-top example of pandering, it creates a spectacular contrast with Donald Trump."

My personal favorite is when Kamala Harris, seeking to shore up the Democratic Party ticket's eroding Hispanic support in Florida, made an unannounced stop at a Venezuelan restaurant near Miami to grab a bite to eat and glad-hand customers. There was just a teensy weensy little problem: The people she was trying to impress were all Venezuelan immigrants who had fled the socialist hellhole their native country had become. "Residents from the nation currently withering under socialist rule probably take a very dim view of any candidate that could be promoting policies which sound close to socialism," observed one blogger.

Meanwhile, article after article confirms Trump's support of minority voters:

Then, in a bid for the ridiculous, a Washington Post columnist said President Trump is to blame for Joe Biden's weakening support from Hispanics. Really? Even the LGBT community is tipping toward Trump, as admitted by the decidedly liberal Newsweek.

"How ironic," observes black columnist Larry Elder, "if, after the media and Democratic leaders' three-plus years of maligning Trump as a xenophobic racist, Hispanic and black voters help keep Trump in the White House for four more years."

Minorities are turning to Trump because they're doing something the left never gives them credit for: They're thinking for themselves. The left pushes the falsehood that Trump is racist, but minorities aren't falling for the lie.

In short, while the Biden/Harris campaign seeks to pander to minorities through stupid stunts, Trump delivers real-world prosperity: home ownership, better schools and improved economic opportunities. That's the choice Americans of all stripes are facing this November.