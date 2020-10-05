Trump on social media from hospital: Vote!!!!!

By Andrew Trunsky

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to vote Monday in a string of all-capitalized tweets touting his presidential accomplishments.

Tweeting from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is currently receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus, Trump claimed that “next year will be the best ever,” and that a vote for Democrats would lead to “the biggest [tax increase] in the history of our country.”

“I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.” USA Voter. @foxandfriends Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump also referenced a range of other issues ranging from the stock market to religious liberty and the Space Force in his series tweets, each followed by one word: “VOTE!”

STRONGEST EVER MILITARY. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

The president also touted his “biggest tax cut ever,” referring to tax law he signed in 2017, and said that another one was coming if he wins reelection.

BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump’s flurry of tweets comes as he has been largely confined to Walter Reed since Friday. He and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last week, upending his scheduled rallies and adding uncertainty to the fate of the next debate between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, The New York Times reported.

Trump greeted some of his supporters outside Walter Reed Sunday from the inside of a presidential vehicle, prompting criticism from some who argued that he risked the lives of his secret service agents in the car with him, NBC News reported.

