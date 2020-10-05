SECTIONS
Trump on social media from hospital: Vote!!!!!

Messages stream out as he recovers from COVID-19

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2020 at 11:51am
President Donald J. Trump is joined by members of the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation as he walks across the tarmac after disembarking Air Force One at Harrisburg International Airport in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, where they were greeted by guests and supporters. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Andrew Trunsky

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to vote Monday in a string of all-capitalized tweets touting his presidential accomplishments.

Tweeting from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is currently receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus, Trump claimed that “next year will be the best ever,” and that a vote for Democrats would lead to “the biggest [tax increase] in the history of our country.”

Trump also referenced a range of other issues ranging from the stock market to religious liberty and the Space Force in his series tweets, each followed by one word: “VOTE!”

The president also touted his “biggest tax cut ever,” referring to tax law he signed in 2017, and said that another one was coming if he wins reelection.

Trump’s flurry of tweets comes as he has been largely confined to Walter Reed since Friday. He and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last week, upending his scheduled rallies and adding uncertainty to the fate of the next debate between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, The New York Times reported.

Trump greeted some of his supporters outside Walter Reed Sunday from the inside of a presidential vehicle, prompting criticism from some who argued that he risked the lives of his secret service agents in the car with him, NBC News reported.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

