Trump: All U.S. troops should be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Christmas

America presently has fewer than 5,000 troops in war-torn nation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 8, 2020 at 4:16pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – President Trump on Wednesday tweeted that the United States should withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan by Christmas.

"We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!" the president tweeted.

Reuters reported that earlier on Wednesday, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said that the U.S. presently has fewer than 5,000 troops in Afghanistan and will decrease the level to 2,500 by early 2021.

