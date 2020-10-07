SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

Trump urging Congress to pass more COVID-19 aid

Says stand alone plan for $1,200 checks would be signed 'right now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2020 at 8:57am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump called on Congress in a pair of late-night tweets to pass additional coronavirus relief measures, reversing course from hours earlier when he announced he was calling off negotiations until after the November election.

"The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!" Trump wrote.

"If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?" he tweeted less than 30 minutes later.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×