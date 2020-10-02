Turkey's Erdogan says Jerusalem 'is our city'

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem still belongs to Turkey.

In a speech marking the opening of the fall session of Turkey’s parliament, covered by Turkish media, Erdogan began with harsh criticism of Armenia for the the armed conflict that broke out this week with Azerbaijan and their mutual claims to the Nagorno-Karabakh region. However, his comments shifted closer to home and he made the surprise remark that Jerusalem still belongs to Turkey.

“The Jerusalem issue is not a geopolitical problem for us. Jerusalem is our city, a city from us,” Erdogan said, referring to the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in World War One.

Read the full story ›