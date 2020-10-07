SECTIONS
Turkey’s EU membership bid evaporating

Nations’s government undermining its economy, eroding democracy, destroying independent courts

October 7, 2020
(FREE BEACON) – The European Union’s executive said on Tuesday that Turkey’s government was undermining its economy, eroding democracy and destroying independent courts, leaving Ankara’s bid to join the EU further away than ever.

Blaming "excessively" centralized presidential power for deteriorating conditions in freedom of speech, prisons and the central bank, the European Commission said the government was also exposing Turkey to "rapid changes in investors’ sentiment".

"The EU’s serious concerns on continued negative developments in the rule of law, fundamental rights and the judiciary have not been credibly addressed by Turkey," the Commission said in its annual report on the country.

