How tweet it is: Twitter backs down, unlocks N.Y. Post's account

Ends 2-week stalemate over Hunte Biden exposé

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2020 at 8:55pm
(NEW YORK POST) Twitter backed down Friday in its battle with The Post and unlocked its main account after a two-week stalemate over the Hunter Biden exposé.

The move came after The Post refused Twitter’s demand that it delete six tweets that linked to stories that the company claimed — without any evidence — were based on hacked information.

The Post never budged, and kept the tweets on the account during the standoff — even as Twitter obscured them from view.

