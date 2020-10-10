Twitter censors GOP senate candidate's immigration views as 'hateful conduct'

(BREITBART) Twitter locked the account of Lauren Witzke, the Republican party candidate in Delaware’s U.S. Senate race, over a tweet highlighting the impact of mass migration into Europe. According to Twitter, messages against mass immigration are “hateful conduct.”

“Let’s be clear, mass migration absolutely destroyed Europe,” said Witzke in her tweet. “Italy, France, Sweden and Germany took in tons of migrants who never assimilated. Rapes, murders, and other heinous crimes abound. I will end ALL immigration into the US for ten years.”

Twitter said the tweet violates its rules against “hateful conduct,” warning the senate candidate that repeated violations would result in the termination of her access to the platform.

Read the full story ›