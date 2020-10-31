SECTIONS
Money
P Share Print

Twitter stock crashes 20% as user growth fizzles

Platform's average daily users in U.S. remained mostly flat in 3rd quarter at 36 million

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2020 at 8:41pm
P Share Print

(BREITBART) Social media giant Twitter suffered a stock price crash of more than 21 percent in intraday trading today following the release of the company’s Q3 report. The company reported its slowest growth in years as many companies also bought less advertising on the platform at the same time.

Variety reports that despite beating Wall Street financial forecasts for the third quarter of 2020, Twitter’s poor user growth for the time period and an extremely uncertain advertising forecast for Q4 has caused the company’s stock to crash more than 20 percent.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×