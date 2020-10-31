Twitter stock crashes 20% as user growth fizzles

(BREITBART) Social media giant Twitter suffered a stock price crash of more than 21 percent in intraday trading today following the release of the company’s Q3 report. The company reported its slowest growth in years as many companies also bought less advertising on the platform at the same time.

Variety reports that despite beating Wall Street financial forecasts for the third quarter of 2020, Twitter’s poor user growth for the time period and an extremely uncertain advertising forecast for Q4 has caused the company’s stock to crash more than 20 percent.

