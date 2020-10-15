SECTIONS
U.S. destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait, risking Chinese anger

Navy often holds such 'freedom of navigation' operations in area

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2020 at 9:07pm
(AFP) -- A US battleship crossed the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the US Navy said, risking angering China, which claims sovereignty over the maritime thoroughfare.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Barry conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit Oct 14 (local time) in accordance with international law," Seventh Fleet spokeswoman Reann Mommsen said in a statement.

"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," she added.

