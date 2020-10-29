SECTIONS
UK Police Chiefs warn cops 'will break up Christmas dinners' if families breach rules

Police commissioner says officers will 'enter homes' of those who break COVID lockdowns

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2020 at 12:40pm
(NEON NETTLE) – Officers will enter people's homes and break up their Christmas dinners if families are suspected of breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules over the festive period, UK police chiefs are warning.

The West Midlands police and crime commissioner, David Jamieson, said officers will investigate reports of lockdown rule-breaking over Christmas and New Year.

The UK is currently under a three-tier local lockdown system, with "Tier 1" being the most relaxed, while "Tier 3" is the most severe.

