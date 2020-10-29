UK Police Chiefs warn cops 'will break up Christmas dinners' if families breach rules

(NEON NETTLE) – Officers will enter people's homes and break up their Christmas dinners if families are suspected of breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules over the festive period, UK police chiefs are warning.

The West Midlands police and crime commissioner, David Jamieson, said officers will investigate reports of lockdown rule-breaking over Christmas and New Year.

The UK is currently under a three-tier local lockdown system, with "Tier 1" being the most relaxed, while "Tier 3" is the most severe.

Read the full story ›