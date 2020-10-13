Here's THE video about 2020 election that Rush Limbaugh urges you to see

If there's one video Americans need to watch before voting in the 2020 presidential race, this is it, says talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

It features Thomas Klingenstein, the chairman of the board of the Claremont Institute, Limbaugh said Tuesday of the 17-minute video.

"It's not flashy. It doesn't have massive production values. It's nothing like that. It's just one man and his legitimate reasons for Trump and his deadly, deathful fear of what this country faces if Trump loses," he said.

"He goes through his explanation of what this election is really all about, what America faces. One of the most fascinating things that Mr. Klingenstein points out, is he actually says that in normal times he wouldn’t even think of voting for this man. Now, don’t take that as a negative," Limbaugh said. "Do not think you’ve got a Never Trumper here who’s changed his mind. It’s not that at all. He’s just being honest with you. In normal times, he wouldn’t think of voting for Trump. But he believes these are not normal times. He, in fact, says that in these times, Donald Trump is the only man who can save this country, is the only man who can do what is necessary to preserve the American way of life," said Limbaugh.

"It's just one man and his impassioned. ... It’s not all that impassioned. It’s pretty cut and dry, straightforward," he continued. "He’s an intellectual, obviously, but he’s scared to death, folks. He’s literally scared to death like we all are, and he explains why Trump is the only person that has a prayer of saving America."

I’d like you to find 17 minutes you can spend uninterrupted and listen to this video from the Chairman of the Board of the Claremont Institute in CA. Mr. Klingenstein says that in normal times he wouldn’t even think of voting for President Trump! But... https://t.co/q5fqJzJXfA — Rush H. Limbaugh (@RealRLimbaugh) October 13, 2020

In the video, Klingenstein said the 2020 election is the most important since 1860.

The choice, he says, is between "two competing regimes, two ways of life, that cannot exist equally together."

He calls one "traditional America," in which people believe in individual rights, the rule of law and a shared understanding of the common good. Valued are hard work, self-reliance and patriotism.

He says President Trump represents that perspective.

Klingenstein calls the other multiculturalism, which he says has taken over the Democratic Party.

"It is not like a revolution; it is a revolution, an attempt to overthrow" America as it was founded, he says.

That view holds that society is comprised of identity groups based on race and gender oppressed by white males.

The cost is "never-ending redistribution of wealth and power," which could be accomplished, he says, only by a "tyrannical government."

"One where dissenters are silenced," he warns.

That system teaches Americans are "irredeemably sinful."

"This is just one way to frame the coming election," he says. "It's a contest between a man, Trump, who believes America is good, and a man, Biden, who is controlled by a movement that believes America is bad.

"I do not think it is any more complicated than that."

See the video:

Limbaugh cited Klingenstein's comments last week.

"We are living in a revolution — an actual revolution, not just the word. There is an actual revolution taking place," Klingenstein said. "The American left is revolting against America as founded! They are not the Democrat Party of old. This is not the Democrats versus the Republicans. This is American Marxists and communists conducting a revolution against America, as founded."

Limbaugh said: "I don't think you can make it any more simple — and I don’t mean simplistic. I mean simple. That is squarely what this is about. Trump 'believes America is good.' You believe America's good. I believe America’s good."

That would be "good" as "in the sense that American is a decent place," Limbaugh said.

"America is a great place for decent people. It is the home for decent, hardworking, self-reliant people who love family, who love God, who love their country, who revere the Constitution — and, above all, who revere the importance of freedom and liberty."

The Biden campaign, however, Klingenstein said, casts America in a bad light.