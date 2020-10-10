Video catches Joe Biden remove his mask to cough right into his hand

In what many Americans saw as an example of "do what I say and not what I do," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden flouted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules Friday when he needed to cough in public.

Biden, who has expressed support for a national mask mandate, appeared in Las Vegas at a campaign event Friday. During the event, he had to cough.

As shown on a viral video clip, Biden lowered the mask he was wearing and coughed into his hand.

Biden then used the hand into which he had just coughed to put his mask back in place:

Biden then used the hand into which he had just coughed to put his mask back in place

Biden's action went against CDC hygiene guidelines.

“Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow,” the CDC’s website reads.

Masks should be washed regularly. Always remove masks correctly and wash your hands after handling or touching a used mask.

The candidate's actions provoked commentary on Twitter:

Biden, at a "drive-in" campaign event in Nevada, calls Pres. Trump "reckless" as Biden coughs into his hand, coughs into a mask that keeps sliding down his face, and stumbles over numbers, mentioning a $15 million dollar.. thousand dollar... minimum wage.

The Fake News Media won't call out Biden on this or anything else

The whole point of the mask is to try and minimize the spread of virus carrying droplets into the air. By taking his mask off and coughing he is basically invalidating the mask, apart from of course spreading mucous to his hands and everything it touches

Second graders know to cough into their elbow!

Wait, either he & his disciples "believe in science" or they don't. The advice for coughs has been without equivocation: cough into a tissue (and discard), or cough into your elbow. How is this acceptable? Or is this more "rules for thee, but not for me" from the ruling class?

This was not the first time that Biden, who has made wearing a mask and following CDC guidelines in lockstep a centerpiece of his campaign, has decided he can be an exception to the rules.

In March, during his debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Biden coughed at the start of the debate and put his hand to his face as he did so.

Biden also flouted the guidelines in a virtual CNN interview, and was gently reminded by CNN's Jake Tapper to do better next time.

CNN's Jake Tapper just had to show Joe Biden how to properly cough during their interview.

"You know, you're supposed to cough into your elbow," Tapper said. "I learned that, actually, covering your White House."

"Actually, that's true," Biden replied. "But fortunately, I'm alone in my home, but that's OK. I agree, you're right."

"It's kinda just old school to do it with your hand. Do it into your elbow. You're supposed to do it," Tapper persisted.

